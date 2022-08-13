The Top 10 Richest Men’s Tennis Players Of All Time

Who are the highest-paid men’s tennis players of all time?

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at the all-time top earners in the sport in terms of prize money, to see who comes out on top.

Using career prize money data provided by the ATP Tour, we’ll reveal exactly how much each player in the top 10 has earned to date from playing the sport.

The figures featured in this list do not include other sources of wealth such as sponsorships and endorsements, and business ventures – they are based purely on their winnings from playing tennis. The numbers below are accurate as of August 2022.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s take a look at the top 10 richest male tennis players of all time, some of whom are still playing today.

10) Marin Cilic – $30,588,972

• Total Career Prize Money: $30,588,972 (£25.2m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 20

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1

• Highest Ranking: 3

Coming in at number 10 on the list is Croatia’s Marin Cilic. After turning professional in 2005, Cilic went on to claim 20 career singles titles, and won his first and only grand slam title at the US Open back in 2014. Cilic was also a runner-up at both Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018. He peaked at number three in the world rankings in 2018 and has taken home an impressive $30,588,972 (£25.2m) in total prize money from tennis.

9) Andre Agassi – $31,152,975

• Total Career Prize Money: $31,152,975 (£25.6m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 60

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 8

• Highest Ranking: 1

Known as one of the greatest male tennis players of all time, Andre Agassi won a staggering 60 career singles titles, including eight grand slam triumphs. He started his career in 1986 and won his first major title at Wimbledon in 1992. He enjoyed the most success at the Australian Open, where he won the title four times. Agassi’s reached number one in the world rankings and also won an Olympic gold medal in the singles at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Agassi retired in 2006 having netted a total of $31,152,975 (£25.6m) in career prize money from tennis.

8) David Ferrer – $31,483,911

• Total Career Prize Money: $31,483,911 (£25.9m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 27

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0

• Highest Ranking: 3

After turning professional in 2000, David Ferrer of Spain went on to win an impressive 27 career singles titles. He never managed to win a grand slam crown, however, coming closest when he ended up as the runner-up in the 2013 French Open final to Rafael Nadal. Nevertheless, Ferrer enjoyed a sparkling career and also won the Davis Cup three times with Spain. He hung up his racquet in 2019 after having earned a total of $31,483,911 (£25.9m) in career prize money.

7) Alexander Zverev – $32,407,055

• Total Career Prize Money: $32,407,055 (£26.7m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 19

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0

• Highest Ranking: 2

Germany’s Alexander Zverev turned professional in 2013 and made an instant impact on the ATP Tour. To date, he has won 19 career singles titles and has reached the final of one grand slam – the 2020 US Open, where he lost to Dominic Thiem. Perhaps Zverev’s biggest achievement at the time of writing was winning gold in the Olympic singles tennis at Tokyo 2020. As of August 2022, Zverev had taken home a total of $32,407,055 (£26.7m) in career prize money, but the German still has plenty of years ahead of him at the top level.

6) Stan Wawrinka – $35,058,754

• Total Career Prize Money: $35,058,754 (£28.9m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 16

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 3

• Highest Ranking: 3

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka turned professional in 2002 and despite being in Roger Federer’s shadow for much of his career, he still managed to win a highly impressive 16 career titles, including three grand slam titles. Wawrinka bagged his first grand slam title in 2014 when he triumphed over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. He then followed that up by winning the French Open and US Open in subsequent years. He also won a gold medal for Switzerland in the doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics alongside partner Federer. In total, Wawrinka has taken home $35,058,754 (£28.9m) in career prize money from tennis.

5) Pete Sampras – $43,280,489

• Total Career Prize Money: $43,280,489 (£35.6m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 64

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 14

• Highest Ranking: 1

One of the greatest players of all time, former world number one Pete Sampras won 14 grand slam titles during a glittering career which spanned 14 years. He won 14 grand slam titles, the first of which came at the US Open in 1990. Sampras, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007, went on to win a further 13 major titles and also won the Davis Cup twice with the USA. In total, the American took home $43,280,489 (£35.6m) in career prize money from tennis.

4) Andy Murray – $62,920,921

• Total Career Prize Money: $62,920,921 (£51.8m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 46

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 3

• Highest Ranking: 1

Andy Murray made history when he won the US Open in 2012 and ended Britain’s 76-year wait for a male grand slam singles champion. The Scot turned professional in 2005 and quickly established himself on the ATP Tour, winning a total of 46 career titles. Murray would go on to win a total of three grand slam titles – including two at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He also tasted Olympic glory twice, winning gold at the singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016. In total, the former world number won earned $62,920,921 (£51.8m) in career prize money.

3) Roger Federer – $130,594,339

• Total Career Prize Money: $130,594,339 (£107.6m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 103

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20

• Highest Ranking: 1

Roger Federer is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. After having turned professional in 1998, the Swiss claimed his first grand slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. Federer would go on to win a staggering 20 major titles in total. He also claimed a gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. To date, Federer has won a total of 103 career singles titles and has earned a total of $130,594,339 (£107.6m) in career prize money.

2) Rafael Nadal – $131,338,131

• Total Career Prize Money: $131,338,131 (£108.1m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 92

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 22

• Highest Ranking: 1

Rafael Nadal made history in January 2022 when he won the Australian Open for the second time to claim his 21st career grand slam title. The Spaniard then followed that up by winning his 14th French Open crown to net his 22nd major title. A former world number one, Nadal turned professional in 2001 and quickly developed an enticing rivalry with Roger Federer. Nadal also won gold in the singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Spaniard has claimed a total of 92 career singles titles and has taken home an impressive $131,338,131 (£108.1m) in prize money from tennis.

1) Novak Djokovic – $158,996,253

• Total Career Prize Money: $158,996,253 (£130.9m)

• Total Career Singles Titles: 88

• Total Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 21

• Highest Ranking: 1

Top of the list is Novak Djokovic, who has so far taken home a staggering $158,996,253 (£130.9m) in total prize money during his career. The Serb turned professional in 2003 and won his first grand slam title at the Australian Open in 2008. He has gone on to win 88 career singles titles, including 21 grand slam crowns. His most successful major has been the Australian Open, where he has won nine titles at the time of writing. Djokovic has not yet secured an Olympic gold medal, having won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

