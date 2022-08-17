Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in English football – but when did the Gunners last win the Premier League?

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the history of Arsenal football club and examine the titles they have won, including their most recent Premier League triumph, which came under their former manager Arsene Wenger.

We’re also going to look at some other facts and figures surrounding the Gunners and their impressive history.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s start taking a closer look at Arsenal’s track-record when it comes to trophies and more.

When Did Arsenal Last Win The Premier League?

Arsenal are one of a small number of teams to have been ever-present in the Premier League since its inception in the 1992-93 season, and they have never been relegated from the division.

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger. The Gunners made history in that season, as they became the first Premier League team to complete a full season without losing a single game. Their record that season was W26 D12 L0.

During the 2003-04 campaign, Arsenal scored 73 goals and conceded 26 to leave them with a goal difference of +47. They ended up clinching the title when they played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur away from home at White Hart Lane on 25 April 2004.

They then completed the feat of finishing the entire Premier League season unbeaten on the final day of the season, when they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Highbury.

In that final game, Paul Dickov headed Leicester into the lead in the 25th minute. However, Arsenal fought back after half-time when Thierry Henry netted a penalty, before captain Patrick Vieira slotted home in the 66th minute to secure the win.

The victory over the Foxes made Arsenal the first side to go through a league season unbeaten since Preston achieved the feat in the 1888-89 campaign.

“I always had that dream and to fulfil it is marvellous,” said Arsenal boss Wenger after the game. “I think this is the best title win because we have always been at the top and to lead from the front is difficult and not to lose a game is amazing.”

That season, Arsenal finished on 90 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Chelsea FC and 15 ahead of third-placed Manchester United.

In total, Arsenal have won three Premier League titles – in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04 – all of which came under Arsene Wenger.

What Was The Last Major Trophy Arsenal Won?

The last major trophy that Arsenal won was the FA Cup, in the 2019-20 season, under Mikel Arteta. In the final, the Gunners came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea FC at Wembley thanks to two strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

By overseeing Arsenal’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea FC, Arteta became the first Arsenal manager to win a major trophy in their first season in charge of the club since George Graham in 1986-87.

Arsenal did also win the Community Shield on 29 August 2020 when they beat Liverpool FC on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Have Arsenal Ever Won The Champions League?

Arsenal have never won the Champions League in its current format.

The closest the Gunners got to the trophy came in the 2005-06 season under Arsene Wenger, when the Gunners reached the Champions League final.

Facing FC Barcelona in the Champions League final, the Gunners took the lead in the first half thanks to Sol Campbell’s header after the north Londoners had Jens Lehmann sent off early on.

However, Arsene Wenger’s side were pegged back in the final 14 minutes of the game in Paris, with Samuel Eto’o netting the equaliser, before Juliano Belletti scored the winner for the Spanish side to break Arsenal fans’ hearts.

Arsenal’s only main triumph on the European stage came in the 1993-94 season, when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup. They also won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969–70.

How Many League Titles Have Arsenal Won?

As we already mentioned above, Arsenal have won a total of three Premier League titles to date.

However, the north London club also have a rich history stretching back from before the Premier League era, which commenced in 1992.

Arsenal have won a total of 13 top division titles in England in their history. Ten of those came as the English first division, while the remaining three came after the introduction of the Premier League.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup a record 14 times. Arsenal have also won the League Cup twice in their history – in 1986–87 and 1992–93.

The north London club also have a good track record in the Community Shield, which pits the winners of the top division against the winners of the FA Cup. Arsenal have won the Community Shield an impressive 16 times.

When Were Arsenal Last Relegated?

As we mentioned above, Arsenal are one of a small number of clubs who have never been relegated from the Premier League in its current format. Indeed, the Gunners have been ever-present in the league since its inception back in 1992.

The last time Arsenal were relegated from the top division in England was more than 100 years ago. They were last relegated from English football’s top division back in the 1912-13 season, when they (as Woolwich Arsenal at the time) finished bottom of the Football League First Division table.

When Was Arsenal Founded?

The club was originally founded as Dial Square Football Club in 1886 by a group of workers employed by the Dial Square workshop at the Royal Arsenal, an armaments factory in Woolwich. The club then changed its name to Woolwich Arsenal in 1893 when it formed a limited liability company.

Arsenal moved from Woolwich to Highbury, in north London, in September 1913. Soon after the somewhat controversial move, Woolwich Arsenal become known as The Arsenal (although its official name was ‘Arsenal’).